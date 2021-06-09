LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To honor local health care heroes and support Louisville small businesses, Ford hired a local catering company to cook and deliver 3,000 meals.
Marigold Catering Company delivered the first round of meals Wednesday to Baptist Health Louisville. Employees enjoyed homestyle meat loaf with mashed potatoes, Kentucky-style jambalaya and a Kentucky hot brown.
"These are outstanding meals. They are more probably than I would pay for myself," said Katie Embry, a nurse at Baptist Health. "The fact that these are being provided for us is amazing."
Another 1,250 meals will be delivered next week.
"They have been taking care of people through the pandemic for over a year now and for them to be so gracious when people are just bringing them a simple lunch was an incredible feeling," said Adrienne Cole, owner of Marigold Catering Company. "The response has been overwhelming, to be quite honest."
Ford featured Marigold Catering in a national commercial during the Kentucky Derby.
