LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fresh off the heels of the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby, the Louisville Tourism Office is celebrating National Tourism Week with free giveaways.
Take a selfie at the following locations throughout the city, post the photos on social media using #LouisvilleLove and collect your prize at the city's Visitor Center:
- Jumbo Rocks Glass at Evan Williams
- The David statue at 21C Museum Hotel
- The baseball bat outside of the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory
- The giant mirror outside of the Kentucky Science Center
- The Big Four Bridge
Merchandise will also be on sale at the Visitor Center from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. Wednesday.
National Tourism Week, which runs May 5-12, marks a time when travel and tourism professionals across the country unite to celebrate the value travel holds for our economy, businesses and personal well-being.
