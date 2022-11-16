LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was an exciting Wednesday morning as crews cut down downtown Louisville's Christmas tree.
The tree, which garnered quite a bit of attention from onlookers, now stands at Jefferson Square Park ahead of next week's Light Up Louisville.
Wowie!! This is an exciting morning on Pindell Avenue as crews are going to cut down this 35-ft Norway Spruce for Light Up Louisville donated by the gracious Kaelin family. “A bittersweet” morning they told me. pic.twitter.com/atCg2CUx0s— Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) November 16, 2022
Previously, it stood tall and majestic for many years on Pindell Avenue in the Audubon neighborhood. Neighbors there say its relocation is an event that, for them, is both exciting and bittersweet.
"Nothing ever exciting happens at home, so we actually get to have something fun going on for a change," said Amanda Ortega, a resident of Louisville's Audubon neighborhood. "It's good for the community and so forth."
Greg and Karen Kaelin were the owners of the 35-foot Norway Spruce, which was beginning to cause some safety concerns in their front yard. They said they were stumped with what to do with it, with tree removal and trimming crews refusing to touch it.
That's until it was selected to be downtown Louisville's Christmas tree this year.
The Kaelins said they were prepared to make it an early morning and have anyone who wanted to join them. They weren't prepared for everyone who showed up to be involved in the tree's removal, including the media, the flatbed trucks and the helicopters.
Louisville Urban Forestry Manager Mike Blankenship estimated the tree was nearly 40 years old.
It took patience, teamwork and a combination of chainsaws, cranes and crews to lift the evergreen from its long-standing stump. A truck bed ride through town is only the start until it's dressed up as Louisville's Christmas tree.
The Kaelins said they hope everyone enjoys it.
Light Up Louisville is scheduled to take place on Friday, Nov. 25, with the tree lighting scheduled at 8:30 p.m. the same day.
