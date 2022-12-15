LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A silent killer claimed the life of a nationally known sports writer.
Grant Wahl died from an aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Doctors and survivors say there are potential warning signs of an aneurysm.
At the Norton Heart and Vascular Institute, doctors see hundreds of patients with aneurysms every year and in a lot of cases, it's a matter of life and death.
"I thought I had food poisoning," Rob Priest said.
A few years ago, Priest was in Louisville on a business trip from Dayton, Ohio and had a life or death medical scare in his hotel room.
He said he was watching the NBA playoffs but got a pain in his side.
"It went from heaven to hell in a matter of a second," Priest said.
He eventually called an ambulance and was rushed to Norton Audubon Hospital. At the hospital, Priest learned he had a life-threatening aneurysm.
"They identified that I had a ruptured aortic aneurysm," said Priest.
Doctors prepared him for emergency surgery.
"And the young lady explained, do not go to sleep because we can't wake you back up," Priest said.
He was told that by the time his family got there from Dayton, he'd possibly be on a ventilator but might not even be alive.
Priest credits the doctors for saving his life but he still has questions.
"Why did I get the pass," Priest said.
Dr. David Rosenbaum, a cardiothoracic surgeon with Norton Heart and Vascular Institute, says there aren't a lot of warning signs.
"Most people find out they have an aneurysm when they have a CAT scan of their chest or an ultrasound for some other reason," he said.
Doctors say the best way to reduce chances of getting an aneurysm is to lower or avoid activities that could destroy blood vessels.
