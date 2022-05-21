LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a woman shot and killed is speaking out after her death a week ago. The man charged in her death was her husband.
Cindy Burdette’s family gathered Saturday at Spring Valley Funeral home to talk about funeral plans for the 49-year-old who was shot and killed in her home last Saturday. Her husband Ronald Burdette has been arrested and charged with her murder.
“I miss being able to call her at any point and time. I miss her telling that she is proud of me,” said Erica Stilger – the couple’s oldest daughter.
The Burdette’s 11-year-old twins Holly and Gage were home at the time of the shootings. Holly was shot in the neck and is now recovering. Gage was not hurt.
According to police, Ronald Burdette left the scene. He was arrested in Jeffersonville, Ind. less than 24 hours later.
“We have a strong love for dad, still…it is just – it’s hard to love him. Yeah, it is hard to have words - it just leaves you speechless at some points,” said the couple’s daughter Courtney.
While both Ronald and Cindy’s families gathered at the funeral home, Reverend Charles Elliot presented them with a $500 check to cover any costs.
Then, funeral director Anthony Oxendine also had a surprise for the families – taking them into a room where two tables displayed new clothing and toys for the twins. Both families started to cry.
Oxendine had another surprise – telling the families he would be taking care of the funeral expenses for free. Both families wiped away tears and hugged. Donating services is something Oxendine often does to families who suddenly lose a member to violence.
Two new children's bicycles were also donated. The 11-year-old twins had their bikes stolen shortly before the shootings.
“(We’re) pretty thankful. Just the overwhelming amount of support that we have been getting is definitely needed,” Stilger said.
Ronald Burdette will next appear in court May 31. His bond has been set for $1 million.
