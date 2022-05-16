JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man accused of killing his wife and injuring his child in a shooting at a Shively home early Sunday morning was arrested in Jeffersonville.
Ronald Burdette was arrested early Monday morning with the help of Jeffersonville Police, according to a news release from Shively Police spokesman Patrick Allen. Scottie Maples with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said Burdette was booked into jail at 7:25 a.m. Monday.
Burdette will be extradited back to Jefferson County to face charges for the double shooting that happened on Appleton Lane, near Dixie Highway, just before 5 a.m. Sunday. That's where officers found "an unresponsive adult female who was deceased from apparent gunshot wounds," Allen said in a written statement.
Two children were home at the time, and one of them was also shot. The 12-year-old child was rushed to the hospital and was listed in "stable condition."
Allen said Burdette is "solely responsible" for the shooting of both victims.
Another 12-year-old child — a sibling — was also at the house at the time of the shooting but wasn't injured.
Neighbors who live near the home where the shooting happened said they heard screaming before police showed up and surrounded the house. They were surprised by the violence because the family always seemed friendly.
Burdette has no violent criminal history, according to court records. He will be charged with murder and wanton endangerment once he is brought back to Jeffersonville.
