LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After nearly 24 years, Louisville Division of Fire Chief Greg Frederick is retiring.
At a news conference on Wednesday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the Frederick is stepping down after 39 years with the department. He officially retires on Aug. 1, when Battalion Chief Brian O'Neill takes the job as chief.
"Chief Frederick has done an outstanding job serving our community for decades. Our city owes him a great debt, and I, along with our entire community, want to offer our most sincere thanks to him. Louisville Fire and our city are better off for his commitment, and he leaves tremendous shoes to fill," Greenberg said.
Frederick called his long tenure his greatest honor to serve the city. He said it is time to find out what his next chapter will be.
The chief left his team with the words, "Good luck, farewell and godspeed."
Frederick was appointed as the 20th department chief in July 1999 and served in that job for nearly 24 years. He is the longest serving chief in LFD history and the longest serving metropolitan fire chief in the country.
Frederick started his career as a volunteer firefighter in 1978 when he was just 16. After joining the Louisville Division of Fire in 1984, he rose through the ranks to company commander, district chief and then, in 1999 at the age of 36, to chief.
Greenberg said that O'Neill, 49, will take the job as Chief of Fire. He has been with the department since 2001 after serving in the U.S. Marine Corp. O'Neill also served for a decade as president of the Louisville Professional Firefighters, Local #54.
The Louisville Division of Fire includes more than 500 men and women who respond to more than 50,000 incidents a year, including fires, medical emergencies, hazardous spills, water rescues and trench rescues.
