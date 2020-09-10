LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nineteen years after the Twin Towers fell, the oldest fire marshal in Jefferson County still carries the memory of his friend lost on 9/11.
Bill Renninger said the week of Sept. 11 is always one of the hardest times of the year for him. It's a reminder of the tragic day in 2001 when he lost his friend and former fire marshal, Ronald P. Bucca.
"On that day, we lost more firefighters than they've ever lost in the line of duty," Renninger said.
Bucca was 48 and died while aiding firefighters on the 78th floor of the South Tower when it collapsed. Renninger said Bucca worked at the World Trade Center but normally wouldn't be at a location like 9/11, as fire marshal's are not directly on the front lines battling fires.
"When the South Tower collapsed, it was kind of obvious that the North Tower wasn't going to be around much longer either," Renninger said. "And at that point, I kinda said, you know, I know Ron's gone."
Renninger still remembers the day the two met in 1993 at the National Fire Academy in Maryland. Renninger said they looked so much alike they would play jokes on their peers by switching seats during classes and answering each other's questions.
"They said, 'You all look like brothers,'" Renninger said. "'Take your glasses off. You all look like you belong together.'"
Today, Renninger keeps his hero's memory alive. by carrying his picture and wearing his bracelet each year during the week of 9/11.
"Everywhere I go, Fire Marshal Ron is going to be riding with me in the passenger seat," Renninger said. "I'll talk to him. We'll banter back and forth. Not because I'm crazy, but I just want to remember Ron for the way he was."
When the week is over, Renninger puts away the picture and bracelet for safe keeping but said the memory of his friend is with him every day.
Renninger said he's seen many firefighters die during his 49 years on the job, and his goal is to use every experience as a training tool to help make the younger generation better firefighters.
"You can look at pictures, you can look at memories, you can have all that in your heart and head, but I'm worried now about the young folks," he said. "I'm past my prime. I'm ready anytime, and I'm more worried about the young folks and doing everything I can to keep them alive and in the picture.
Bucca remains the only fire marshal in the history of the New York City Fire Department to have died in the line of duty.
