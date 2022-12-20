LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local fire station has a resource for parents who need help.

The Louisville fire station at 1500 South 6th Street now has a Safe Haven Baby Box.

Baby boxes provide a safe and anonymous way for parents to surrender infants. The box is climate-controlled and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There are more than 10 other baby boxes across Kentucky and southern Indiana. The newest one was funded by the Lesley and Rhyan Prather Foundation.

Lesley was a Louisville firefighter. She and her daughter, Rhyan, were killed in a car crash almost three years ago.

Safe Haven Baby Box installed at Louisville fire station at 1500 S. 6th Street on Dec. 20, 2022

"This is a unique opportunity where we can possibly prevent a tragedy," said Terry Hall, president of the foundation. "So no matter what it costs to do this, you can't put a cost on a life, and we have the chance to prevent a tragedy. So we're able to do that in honor of Lesley, in honor of Rhyan."

According to the Safe Haven organization, 21 infants have been placed in baby boxes since the program started in 2017.

There are boxes in seven states.

