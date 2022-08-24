LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The flame-retardant suits that firefighters don before heading into harm's way could contain dangerous, carcinogenic chemicals, according to recent studies cited by the International Association of Fire Fighters.
In a news release Wednesday, it joined the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association in issuing a statement to its members to warn of the "adverse health risks associated with fire fighter turnout gear."
"Recent studies have shown all three layers of the protective clothing contain Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) chemicals, which have been linked to cancer – the leading cause of fire fighter deaths," IAFF said in a news release.
Recent studies have shown all three layers of turnout gear contain PFAS chemicals, linked to cancer — the leading cause of fire fighter deaths. #ExtinguishCancer https://t.co/5HznCws6PY pic.twitter.com/bO3r34J1ov— International Association of Fire Fighters (@IAFFofficial) August 24, 2022
IAFF has a Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial, and from 2015-20, 75% of the firefighters added to it died from occupational cancer. It's the No. 1 cause of death for firefighters.
"This is the challenge of our generation, and if we don’t act, it will be the challenge of our children’s generation," IAFF General President Edward A. Kelly said in a news release. "We can’t just salute in front of the church and fight for better benefits. We need to combat what’s killing us and I am committed to making sure we do everything we can to extinguish cancer from the fire service. That starts with removing PFAS from our turnout gear and, until PFAS-free options exist, reducing our exposure as best we can."
The agencies are advising firefighters to "reduce their exposure" to PFAS by only using turnout gear when "its protection is a necessity."
"It's still the best protection we have against heat, against smoke, against all of the nasty stuff that we encounter on fires," said Brian O'Neill, president of the local IAFF chapter. "However, we need to be better about making sure that we only wear it when we absolutely need to wear it and that we keep it as clean as possible."
O'Neill said the Louisville Fire Department has had three line-of-duty deaths attributed to cancer in the last seven years. In 2017, Sgt. Timothy Groft, a 15-year veteran of the LFD, died after battling cancer.
Louisville Fire Maj. Bobby Cooper said their stations keep gear in separate locker room spaces, and they also have gear extractor systems. Firefighters get annual physicals, which include tests for prostate cancer.
Cooper said he's glad to see more research being done, and, until alternative gear is created, they'll continue to take whatever health safety measures they can.
"While their priority is to keep the community safe, we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can do to keep them safe and make sure that they're going home to their family every night," he said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.