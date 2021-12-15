LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Public Library is rolling out a new way to reach kids in the community.
Officials announced the library's first Book Bike on Wednesday, which will travel through Louisville communities to "reach children at risk of falling behind in educational development" because they may not have access to a library or transportation, according to a news release.
The Book Bike is pedal-powered with an electric motor assist, an umbrella and book storage.
LFPL officials said the bike will allow librarians to hand out free books, issue library cards, offer story time and more to kids at parks, bus stops and other community events.
The purpose of the Book Bike program is to increase childhood literacy scores in Louisville, officials said. In Jefferson County, LFPL said "only half" of preschoolers are testing ready for kindergarten, with 35% of fourth-graders "scoring at or above proficient in reading."
The Library Foundation was able to start the program thanks to a $150,000 grant from the PNC Foundation, which covered the cost of the bike, providing books, safety gear, a laptop computer and Wi-Fi — which will be used to help issue library cards.
The goal is to create a fleet of Book Bikes in the city.
