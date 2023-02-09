LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Groups gathered Thursday night to celebrate the life of a Black transgender woman cut short by gunshots in a parking lot.
Zachee Imanitwitaho was shot shortly after leaving her shift at the JB Swift plant in Butchertown last week.
Flowers and candles still mark the area where Zachee was killed. However, even in death, the impact of her life is being felt across the city.
"It's scary out there, so we need to lean on each other," Madelyn Spalding said.
Dozens from Louisville's LGBTQ+ community gathered outside of W.T. Shumake and Daughters Funeral Home for a vigil to remember her life on Thursday.
"To have someone murdered, killed, in such a horrible way in Louisville hits close to home," Spalding said. "And I know that I'll be thinking about Zachee all the way up to, and through, the Trans Day of Remembrance."
Spalding, and most of the those at the vigil, did not know Zachee. But they're left mourning the sudden death of someone who they related to.
Zachee grew up in a refugee camp in Rwanda and stayed there until immigrating to Louisville in 2019. Becky Burnside and Catholic Charities helped her make the move.
"What I will always remember ... her big smile, her excitement to be here in the U.S. and start her life, find a job, support herself and her family," Burnside said. "It's a beautiful thing to be a part of and so tragic to see it cut short."
Burnside said Zachee was a person who loved being with friends, fashion, and the promise of a better, brighter, future.
"Zachee had a hard life, and I'd like to think she's feeling the love from all these people who didn't even know her now," Burnside said.
Family members have set up a fundraising page to help pay for funeral expenses.
The suspect, Edilberto Reyes, turned himself into police at Metro Corrections. Louisville Metro Police said he confessed to the shooting.
Reyes is due back in court next week.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.