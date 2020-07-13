LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville health officials said most businesses are complying with Gov. Andy Beshear's mask mandate.
Connie Mendel, deputy director of Louisville Metro Public Health, said inspectors are following up on citizen complaints and popping by busy neighborhoods.
She said inspectors have been dispatched to the Highlands, Frankfort Avenue, the Dixie Highway corridor, Shelbyville Road and Jeffersontown.
Mendel says most of the businesses inspectors have visited are doing the right thing.
"This past weekend it went fairly well. Although we have received a lot of calls in over the weekend, today," she said.
Mendel said businesses that do not comply with the mandate get a warning after the first violation. Subsequent offenses could result in a fine and immediate closure.
"Typically it's very short. It can be less than a day, or a day for closure to let them get pieces in place," Mendel said.
She said businesses need to hold themselves accountable, but so do customers.
"We really need the patrons to do everything they can to help keep their favorite place to go open," Mendel said.
The agency hopes to have its latest inspection report out Wednesday.
If you have a complaint to report the health department says use Metro 311.
