LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders are putting $546,000 into a plan to address the city's homeless crisis.
The city plans to use the money, which comes from surplus funds, to help tackle what leaders say is a complicated problem. The money will be divided among some key issues.
"That's what I like about this plan: It recognizes that there are many causes and no one solution and many types of people experiencing homelessness in our community," Louisville Metro Councilman Bill Hollander said.
The bulk of the money will be devoted to four low-barrier shelter options for people often left out of traditional shelters like families, couples, pet owners and those seeking sobriety.
Shelters around the city are making accommodations for those low-barrier facilities. Wayside Christian Mission has room for 100 people including men, women, families and couples. The Healing Place will have 24 beds available for men. Volunteers of America will shelter six families and St. Stephens Baptist Church will shelter ten families.
The Wayside low-barrier shelter is already operating with good results.
"We didn't know how people would react. We didn't know if they would actually come in," said Nina Moseley with Wayside Christian Mission. "So we were very pleased that so many are coming in."
St. John's Day Center will create a team of outreach workers and provide a storage facility where homeless people can safely keep belongings when they go to a shelter.
Some of the money will also be used to buy additional beds, cots, mats and items needed for pet owners who live on the streets.
Mayor Greg Fischer said it's a start.
"It's not going to solve homelessness in Louisville, but hopefully, it will affect a couple hundred people in a very positive while we continue to work on this situation," he said.
City leaders worked with local outreach groups to create this plan in about three weeks. They recognize it's just a beginning, doesn't tackle every issue, and there's still a long way to go.
"We'll all be watching this very carefully, learning, and will be treating this as a bridge to a more permanent plan," Hollander said.
The goal is have all of these services up and running by Jan. 14.
