LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's public libraries will reopen Friday, March 26, to "Grab and Go" access, Mayor Greg Fischer announced.
Each branch will utilize self-check kiosks for people to browse and pick up materials.
"This is great news, especially for our kids, as many of them are about to head back for in-person classes. I am proud of the way we have come together to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases here, and this is just one example of the good things resulting from that commitment," Fischer said in a news release Thursday. "I appreciate all the work that Library Director Lee Burchfield and his team have done to provide services during the pandemic, and I know they -- and our library patrons -- are eager to get back into their branches."
We are happy to announce that the Library will offer in-person “Grab and Go” access to library materials starting Friday, March 26. pic.twitter.com/3YI2oPogWU— LFPL (@LFPL) March 11, 2021
Fischer announced March 14, 2020, that all library branches and community centers would be closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The capacity of each branch will be limited, and all visits will be capped at 90 minutes. Furniture, computers and equipment has all be reorganized in the name of social distancing. Masks must be worn for anyone over the age of 4, and temperatures will be checked upon entry. Each library branch will have masks available for those who arrive without one.
"We're very excited to be able to expand services and welcome more people back into the Library in a way that helps keep both patrons and staff safe and healthy," Burchfield said.
Restrictions remain in place for study rooms and meeting spaces. For more information, click here.
"We are working toward getting community centers open by the end of the month as well and will release those details when they are ready," Fischer said.
Curbside pickup will continue at all locations six days per week. For more information, click here for call 502-574-1611.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.