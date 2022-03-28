LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teenagers in Louisville have been both the victims and suspects in recent violent crime. Now the city is taking part in a national effort to change that.
Community groups gathered Monday morning at the YMCA branch on Chestnut Street to kick off National Youth Violence Prevention Week.
The theme this year is "build a better future."
Louisville is participating in this week-long, nationwide initiative that raises awareness about youth violence and highlights prevention strategies.
Beginning Monday, March 28, through April 2, events in the city will include networking, a youth panel, an open mic night and an art gallery for young Louisville residents to share their voices and have the opportunity to be heard.
Local partnership organizations involved with this prevention week include groups like the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, Metro United Way, Jefferson County Public Schools, the YMCA and others.
City officials said a child should never have to worry about violent crime.
"As we highlight youth violence throughout the week, it is important to note our movement does not end of Saturday," said Solyana Mesfin, who serves on Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's Youth Implementation Team. "This week serves a stepping stone to combat violence in our future."
As part of Monday's kickoff event, a local youth group known as "The Real Young Prodigy's" performed a dance.
A full list of this week's events can be found on the city’s website. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.