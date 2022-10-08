LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vegas-style magic show helped raise money for two local charities on Saturday.
Famous magicians Jason Bishop, Bob Brizendine and Ko teamed up with Louisville magicians Patrick and Janice Miller for the "The Magic and Wonder" show at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.
All of the proceeds from the event benefit Kosair Charities and Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies.
Saturday was the 14th year the event was held in Louisville.
