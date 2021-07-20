LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More money is available for Louisville residents struggling to pay their electric bills.
According to a release, the city is adding $2.5 million to its COVID-19 Utility Relief Fund. The money will go to LG&E customers who are behind on their bills because of the pandemic.
Customers can get a one-time credit on their bills up to $1,000. The outstanding balances must have happened since March 16, 2020, and customers need to show how the pandemic impacted their finances.
The funding for the Utility Relief Program comes from the first round of Louisville's Federal American Rescue Plan (ARP), which has been approved to address the city's most urgent needs. The LG&E funds will be distributed by the city's Office of Resilience and Community Services (RCS) via the Neighborhood Place network.
"As Louisville continues to recover from the impact of COVID, many households continue to face hardships. We are grateful to utilize this first round of money from the Federal American Rescue Plan to help stabilize our most vulnerable households," said Mayor Greg Fischer in the release.
Thousands of people in Louisville were given help pay outstanding balances since the beginning of 2021. More than 11,400 LG&E customers were given help to pay $6 million in balances. The Louisville Water Company gave $4 million in relief to 11,765 customers through the new Louisville Metro COVID Relief Portal, which was made possible by the city that freed up money after getting funds from the Federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security) Act.
How to apply for the LG&E assistance:
Schedule a drop off appointment in advance at one of four Neighborhood Place Drop Boxes. Appointments can be scheduled by phone by calling 502-977-6636 or online at LGEHelp.itfrontdesk.com. The toll-free service is currently open and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Eligibility for the Metro LG&E Relief Program:
- Jefferson County residency
- Experienced a COVID-related economic hardship
- Have a past due/delinquent LG&E electric or gas bill since March 16, 2020
- There are no income restrictions to receive this utility assistance, however, income documentation is required to gain entry into the LG&E program.
Documentation may include:
- Photo ID for adult(s) in the household
- Social Security card(s) or official documentation with Social Security numbers for everyone living in the household (or permanence residence/green card)
- Current bill with a past due balance, or a brown, disconnect notice from LG&E. (The past due amount must have occurred since March 16, 2020)
- LG&E Utility Assistance application form can be downloaded here or found at your nearest Neighborhood Place office drop boxes that include the income documentation form.
The Metro COVID-19 Relief Program will operate on a first-come first-served basis until the money is gone. City leaders say an additional $2.5 million will be shared with the Louisville Water Company in the coming weeks.
For more information, click here. You may also call Metro United Way's help referral service at 211, or Metro311 by dialing 311 or (502) 574-5000 or email.
