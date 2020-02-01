LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A man who is facing human trafficking charges is now accused of paying someone to pressure one of his victims to recant their statement, according to the Kentucky Attorney General's office.
Nigel Nicholas, 53, was first arrested in February 2018 and charged with two counts of human trafficking and one count of promoting two or more prostitutes. According to arrest reports, Nicholas was working with Abigail Varney to sell sex with underage teens for money.
Authorities said Nicholas lived in a home on Date Street, near South 22nd Street, and not only knew the teens were selling themselves online, but was profiting from it. According to the arrest reports, he paid for a hotel room to help the teens sell themselves on Backpage.com and even made one of the teens alter her appearance so that she would not be recognized.
Nicholas was arrested again Friday in Louisville for using "deception and fraud to coerce the victim, offering both finances and property in exchange for a retraction of allegations," according to a new release. He paid someone to come to Kentucky from Texas to help him strike a deal between him and the victim, offering her an apartment, car and money, according to an arrest citation.
Nicholas is also accused of creating fake social media pages to contact the victim. He is now facing one charge of tampering with a witness and $20,000 has been added to his original $10,000 bond.
"Our Cyber Crimes Unit is committed to partnering with local, state, and federal law enforcement to apprehend human trafficking criminals who attempt to intimidate and coerce witnesses," Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. "I am grateful to our hardworking investigators and law enforcement for their diligent work on this case."
The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected, according to prosecutors.
Nicholas is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
