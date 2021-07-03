LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of kidnapping a young girl he saw playing on the side of the road.
According to an arrest citation, witnesses saw the man take a young girl near Haney Road, which is not far from Valley Station Road, and put her in his vehicle on Friday evening.
The witness followed the man and was able to report a partial tag to police, which lead to them finding a young girl in the front seat of 40-year-old Robby Wildt's car, according to an arrest citation.
Wildt told police "he saw the victim playing outside near the street, circled the block and then took her from the side of the road."
He also told police that the girl started crying in front of his car, and he tried to console her, "before deciding he knew what he was doing was wrong" according to an arrest citation.
Police say Wildt told them he then began to drive back to the location he took the girl from, and at that point police pulled him over.
He also told police "he felt bad for doing what he had done," according to the arrest citation.
Wildt is charged with the kidnapping of a minor. On Saturday morning, he pleaded not guilty in court.
His bond was set at $1 million.
