LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury convicted a Louisville man who was arrested in a child predator sting.
The federal jury found Joseph Zakhari guilty of multiple child exploitation charges, which all stem from a 2019 joint federal, state and local undercover investigation.
Prosecutors said a detective posed as a 15-year-old girl on a social media app. Zakhari chatted with the girl, sent her sexually explicit photos and sent a rideshare car to bring her to his home.
That's when he was arrested. Six others were also arrested in the investigation.
Zakhari faces at least 15 years in prison. Sentencing is set for January.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.