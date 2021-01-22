LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man had a unique connection to baseball legend Hank Aaron, who passed away Friday at the age of 86.
Aaron was arguably the greatest slugger to ever play the game, boasting a career batting average of .305 and 2,297 RBIs, the latter a Major League Baseball record.
And while Aaron was hammering his way to a hall of fame career, Danny Luckett was smiling from ear to ear.
For more than 45 years, Luckett was the chief bat-maker for Hillerich & Bradsby Co.
"It was a thrill and sense of accomplishment, like I said, that he had used something that my handiwork had made," he said.
Luckett made most of the bats the baseball legend used during his career. In fact, when Aaron came to Louisville in 2009, he mentioned Luckett during a speech.
"It was called the living legend award. It was something that Louisville Slugger would put on for baseball players who used our bats," Luckett said. "He said, 'I met Danny today.' I should have taken him into the Hall of Fame with me. He made most of my bats.'"
That Hall of Fame career ended in 1976 with more than a dozen records.
On display inside Louisville Slugger Museum are Aaron's jersey and several of the bats he used throughout his career.
After starting his career in the Negro Leagues with the Indianapolis Clowns in 1952, Aaron's shot at the big leagues came in 1954 with the Milwaukee Brewers and later the Atlanta Braves. After retiring from baseball in 1976, Aaron moved into the Braves' front office as an executive.
In 1982, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after receiving votes on more than 97% of the ballots, second only to Ty Cobb. In the end, his career, life and legacy transcended baseball.
"He was just remarkable," said Rick Redman, vice president of corporate communications of Louisville Slugger and Hillerich & Bradsby.
