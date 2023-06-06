LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fame continues for a Shania Twain super-fan who was pulled on stage at her concert in St. Louis last weekend.
Matt Breland attended his 18th Shania Twain concert on June 4 after first tweeting at the singer about taking a selfie with her at a previous concert.
HAPPY JUNE 4 @ShaniaTwain! 6/4/18 we selfied at the Now tour in Atlanta & one year after on 6/4/19 I was an extra in ‘I Still Believe’ with you! I am so excited to celebrate ‘Queen of Me’ with you tonight in St. Louis! This album has been my source of empowerment all year! pic.twitter.com/XEc8oRgGBh— Matt Breland (@brelandmatt41) June 4, 2023
After Twain saw the post, she invited him up on stage for a selfie. Twain shared a photo of the two them singing on stage Sunday during the concert.
On Wednesday Matt shared details about the experience with WDRB. He said he had no idea Twain had seen the tweet he shared about the June 4 selfies, and was completely shocked when she asked him to come up on stage.
"It's crazy because there for those moments it felt like it was just me and her on the stage," Matt said. "It's all about what makes you happy. So seeing Shania Twain makes me happy. So that's what I encourage people to do."
Matt said he would be at Twain's Nashville concert Wednesday night.
Twain is scheduled to perform at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville on Oct. 28 -- and he has tickets to that performance too.
