LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man known as a Shania Twain super-fan was pulled onto stage at her concert in St. Louis last weekend.
Matt Breland attended his 18th Shania Twain concert on June 4.
"You are so much more than just a singer to me, you are my hero, my inspiration, you are truly a story that shows us we can achieve triumph through trial," Breland said.
Breland tweeted at the singer before the concert, sharing how they took selfies together on June 4, 2018 and 2019. Twain saw the post and invited him up on stage for selfie to keep the trend going in 2023.
HAPPY JUNE 4 @ShaniaTwain! 6/4/18 we selfied at the Now tour in Atlanta & one year after on 6/4/19 I was an extra in ‘I Still Believe’ with you! I am so excited to celebrate ‘Queen of Me’ with you tonight in St. Louis! This album has been my source of empowerment all year! pic.twitter.com/XEc8oRgGBh— Matt Breland (@brelandmatt41) June 4, 2023
Twain will perform at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville on Oct. 23. Breland has tickets to that performance.
