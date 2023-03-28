LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the city is in the midst of a "crisis of gun violence" during a speech to a group gathered in downtown Louisville on Tuesday.
The mayor spoke during the Violence Reduction Summit at the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville. In addition to local government leaders, the summit is being attended by more than 100 changemakers across Louisville.
“We have a crisis of gun violence,” -@LouisvilleMayor says to room full of change makers gathered at Muhammad Ali Center for Violence Reduction Summit. pic.twitter.com/vxZFoiyZ7D— Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) March 28, 2023
They're putting their minds and skill sets together to see how to start solving this violent crime.
The violence reduction summit will continue for the next few days with the goal of bringing together people from all experiences and sectors who have also been affected by gun violence.
That also includes members of Louisville metro government.
Greenberg said the first thing on the agenda is to make improvements to LMPD but said much more work needs to be done.
"And we know we have to do more," Greenberg said. "Whether we've lost someone in our family or not, we're here because we've had enough — more than enough — of these tragedies and we know we have to do more."
April Ralston is taking part in the summit. She lost her son to gun violence earlier this year. Ralston is now serving as the program director for the Galilee Community Development Corporation, where she is helping develop a program designed to get kids involved in activities and camps to steer them away from the streets and gun violence.
Ralston said they also hope to help young people develop skills so they can break generational trauma they see in their lives, like violent shootings.
"My son was shot seven times," Ralston said. "He actually passed away July the 17th, so I've had to walk that walk, and I understand. ... So that's why I can attest to people. People say that it's the parents. I was a great mother. I did everything I could do with the resources that I had. Maybe if we had more, maybe if we knew more."
Ralston said more resources, along with more education and outreach, need to be made available to the people who need them the most.
