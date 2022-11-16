LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the names of the individuals who will make up his transition team on Wednesday.
The team is made up of 58 members who are divided up into four committees, identified as Public Safety, Public Health and Public Services, Economic Development and Housing and City Budget and Operations.
The following individuals make up the Public Safety Committee:
- Karina Barillas - The founder and executive director of La Casita Center
- J. Michael Brown (Chair) - Former secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet
- Rep. McKenzie Cantrell - Kentucky state representative, District 38
- Yvette Gentry - Former interim chief of police, Louisville Metro Police Department
- Rep. Keturah Herron - Kentucky state representative, District 42
- Paul Johnson - Former special agent and senior executive, U.S. Secret Service
- Pat Mulloy - President and CEO, Sharps Compliance
- Lopa Mehrotra - Community volunteer
- David Nicholson - Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk
- Rev. Dr. Corrie Shull - Pastor of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church and JCPS board member
- Bill Summers - Former deputy mayor of Louisville
The following individuals make up the Public Health and Public Services Committee:
- Dr. Muhammad Babar (Co-chair) - Founding president of Muslim Americans for Compassion
- Cara Baribeau - Former vice president of the Community Foundation of Louisville
- oSha Cowley-Shireman - Director of policy and development for the Owsley Brown II Family Foundation
- Cathe Dykstra - President and CEO of the Family Scholar House
- Councilwoman Nicole George (Co-chair) - Louisville Metro Council, District 21
- Jackie Green - Manager, Bike Couriers Bike Shop
- Rep. Joni Jenkins - Kentucky state representative, District 44
- Edgardo Mansilla - Former executive director, Americana Community Center, Inc.
- Christian Motley - Former director of policy and partnerships, StriveTogether
- Jeff Polson - President and CEO, Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence
- Dr. Jody Prather - Chief strategy and marketing officer, Baptist Health
- Rev. David Snardon - Sr. pastor, Joshua Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
- John Stovall - President, Teamers Local 783
The following individuals make up the Economic Development and Housing Committee:
- Dr. Kevin Cosby - Sr. pastor, St. Stephen Baptist Church; President, Simmons College
- Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey (Co-chair) - Louisville Metro Council, District 3
- Laura Douglas - Interim president and CEO, West End Opportunity Partnership
- Tommy Elliott - Sr. vice president, Old National Bank
- Matt Erwin - President, MPE Communications
- Keith Hamilton - CEO, LB Manufacturing
- Larry Hayes - Former secretary, Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development
- Ja Hillebrand - Chairman and CEO, Stock Yards Bank and Trust
- Alice Houston - Co-founder and owner, HJI Supply Chain Solutions
- Vince Jarboe - Founder and dirctor, Southwest Dream Team
- Valle Jones - CEO, Mayin LLC
- Christy L. Robinson (Co-chair) - Executive vice president, LDG Development
- Riggs Lewis (Co-chair) - System vice president of health policy, Norton Healthcare
- Sen. Julie Raque Adams - Kentucky state senator, District 36
- Andrew Trager Kusman - VP of corporate strategies, Republic Bank & Trust Co.
- Purna Veer - President and founder, V-Soft Consulting Group, Inc.
- Nicole Yates - Associated VP of growth / community engagement, Passport Health Plan
The following individuals make up the City Budget and Operations Committee:
- Jim Beckett - Managing partner and co-founder of Re:land Group
- Marianne Butler - Former commissioner, Kentucky Public Service Commission
- Steve Campbell - Chairman, James Graham Brown Foundation
- Todd Dunn - President, UAW Local 862
- Councilwoman Madonna Flood - Louisville Metro Council District 24
- Alexis Hardesty - Organizer, SEIU/UFCO Kentucky
- President David James (Co-chair) - Louisville Metro Council
- Dr. Steven Kelsey - Founding senior pastor, Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries
- Rep. Nima Kulkami - Kentucky state representative, District 40
- Dr. Kish Kurmi Price - President and CEO, Louisville Urban League
- Nikki Lanier - CEO, Harper Slade
- Dana Mayton (Co-chair) - District director, Office of Congressman John Yarmuth
- Steve Miller - President, Saber-21 LLC
- Ashley Parrott - Vice chair, Center for Nonprofit Excellence
- Councilman Antony Piagentini - Louisville Metro Council, District 19
- Sen. Tim Shaughnessy - Former Kentucky state senator, District 19
- Seema Singal - Board member, Adarsh Charitable Foundation
Chief of Staff and General Counsel to the Transition Team:
David Kaplan - Founding partner; Kaplan, Johnson, Abate & Bird, LLP
Special Advisor to the Transition Team:
Barbara Sexton Smith - Former Louisville Metro Councilwoman and former CEO, Fund for the Arts
Federal Affairs Liaison to the Transition Team:
Julie Carr - Chief of Staff, Office of Congressman John Yarmuth
