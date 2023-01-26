LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville plans to invest tens of millions of dollars in an effort to prevent and end homelessness while providing facilities where people living on the streets can readily receive medical treatment.
Mayor Craig Greenberg was joined by officials from Norton Healthcare, UofL Health, the Coalition for the Homeless and other local leaders Thursday as he announced the city's plan to spend more than $34 million to make substantial investments in programs and facilities to prevent and end homelessness.
About $24 million of that money will be used to build permanent affordable housing, as well as a community care campus in Smoketown, just east of Interstate 65. The campus and "medical respite facility" will address "a critical gap in the care of those experiencing homelessness to increase care, reduce hospital readmissions and assist with the transition to temporary or permanent housing."
Greenberg said the city is buying property on East Breckinridge Street (near Floyd and Brook Streets) for $6.9 million, which is below market value. That property is currently occupied by the Vu Hotel and Guest House, the C2 Event Space, and a few other buildings and green space.
The space will accommodate more than 150 people and be equipped with centralized nursing stations, medical supplies and prescriptions, a kitchen, and laundry facilities.
Greenberg says the space was identified as a place to provide medical care for those who do not need hospital-level care, but still have ongoing medical needs. He hopes it will be a new solution and nationwide model to better address homelessness and healthcare.
Another $8.25 million will be spent on programs to help people come up with security deposits and the first month's rent. The Louisville Urban League will be given $2 million to distribute to those in need.
Millions will also be spent to keep renters from being evicted. The Association of Community Ministries will be given $5 million in direct rental assistance to distribute to thousands of Louisville families and individuals facing eviction, specifically households which have already applied for assistance through the Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund.
The remaining $1.25 million in eviction relief funding will go towards mediation assistance and legal fees.
Greenberg said there is no estimated date to open the care campus yet.
