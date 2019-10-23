LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- She's just 17 years old, but don't let November Offutt's age fool you. The Waggener High School has her sights set on a big goal: reducing violence in Louisville.
Offutt is volunteering with Louisville's government to make the community safer. At a gathering Wednesday night, she was dubbed as one of the young ambassadors with the "2019 Youth Implementation Team," which is managed by the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, a city department that uses nontraditional methods to fight crime.
"You can ask any youth, any of my neighbors, any kids getting off the same bus as me at school. If it's not a physical altercation. It's verbal," Offutt said. "I feel like if it weren't for the Office for Safe and Health Neighborhoods, I'd be in my bedroom and scribbling all of my problems in a notebook right now."
Mayor Greg Fischer, who attended the announcement, said he remains committed to the Office for Safe and Health Neighborhoods, which he said serves a vital public safety function, even after its funding was severely cut and effectiveness questioned during this summer's tough budget cycle.
"Violence reduction is about a lot more than enforcement. That's where the police come in, but that's just one part of the puzzle," Fischer said. "You know, this is about prevention. This is about intervention."
Fischer made that statement a day after LMPD Chief Steve Conrad announced he's reorganizing his department because of a smaller force caused by the tough budget.
"I hate it," Fischer said. "I wish it didn't happen, but that was the vote of the council."
He offered a warning.
"This is just getting started, unless there's additional revenue that comes along," he said.
He said his office is already thinking about next year's budget, which could be just as tough.
"Without some new revenue, there's going to continue to be budget cuts, not just this year but the next two years as well," Fischer said.
Fischer said the city's tough position makes volunteer-driven public safety efforts, like the one that began its annual mission Wednesday night all the more important.
"Everybody can be involved in producing a safe city," Fischer said. "I'd like for everybody to think what is it that you can do to help produce a safe city, from locking your doors to being a mentor to youth."
