LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who left a dog chained up to its shelter on Newburg Road.
LMAS said the person, seen wearing an orange shirt in surveillance footage, tied a 3-year-old male pit bull to the gate outside its shelter at 3516 Newburg Road around 5 a.m. Sunday.
By the time a staff member spotted the dog an hour to 90 minutes later, officials said he was cold and lethargic. He was taken to Jefferson Animal Hospital and arrived "unresponsive, hypothermic and severely dehydrated," according to a statement from LMAS.
He was treated at the animal hospital and is expected to recover, officials said. LMAS' stray hold is five days. If the dog isn't claimed, he'll likely go to a foster home until he gains enough wait to be considered for adoption. He weighs about 43 pounds, LMAS said, but should weigh 55 to 65 pounds.
Officials said they weren't able to get the license plate number but believe the person who dropped the dog off is a man. Anyone who can identify the dog, its owner or the vehicle is encouraged to call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.