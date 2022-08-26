LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections is working to address its officer shortage after numerous deaths, a change in leadership and a federal investigation in the past year.
On Friday, Metro Corrections celebrated the graduation of eight officers, with the hope of more to come. Five of the eight graduates from LMDC training academy are women of color.
The eight new officers put the jail about 100 short on workers. Jail officials said it's a start after being nearly 150 employees short just a few months ago.
The jail restructured its staffing, creating lateral positions and several positions will be staffed by retired officers.
Dozens of people have already applied. There's currently an $8,000 signing bonus and a $3,000 relocation bonus offered.
"We're also seeing people come back to us, so that's extremely helpful also," Daniel Johnson, FOP Lodge 77 president said. "They're excited about the new changes, the new administration and just the support that everybody's receiving right now."
With the new recruiting efforts, Johnson said they could see 40 to 50 new officers in the next six to eight months.
There will be a hiring event at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Corrections Training Center on Taylor Boulevard. To see a list of available positions, click here.
