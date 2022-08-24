LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Corrections is taking new steps to hire more employees, recruiting both sworn and civilian positions.
The jail is recruiting people with prior correctional and law enforcement experience, and director Jerry Collins is working with FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson to create several positions for retired corrections officers.
Last fall, Johnson said the jail's staffing shortage had become "dire," citing 150 active vacancies for a facility that was "more crowded that it's ever been."
Earlier this year, Assistant Director Steve Durham said you can't ignore the staffing issues when investigating the string of deaths inside the jail.
"I can tell you that if we were fully-staffed and we had plenty of officers on each floor, your chances of survival through a medical emergency or a suicide attempt are much higher," he said in January.
There will be a hiring event at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Corrections Training Center on Taylor Boulevard. To see a list of available positions, click here.
