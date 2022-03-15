LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council will consider some changes to the child care zone ordinance this week. And advocates for the changes are hopeful council members will vote to pass those measures, saying it would help address a critical need for childcare access in Louisville.
Liz McQuillen, director of government affairs for Greater Louisville Inc., said the city lost 10% of it’s child care capacity since the beginning of the COVID-19pandemic, which has impacted different neighborhoods in different ways. She said in parts of west and south Louisville, there are as few as 15 child care spots per 100 children.
“Businesses across our greater Louisville region have been struggling to fill jobs," McQuillen said. "And we know that one of the greatest barriers to work right now is child care, accessible and affordable child care.
“That's why we're strongly supportive of these modest changes to our current land development code that will allow child care to be located closer to where families live and work."
Joel Dock, planning coordinator for the Louisville Metro Planning and Design Services, began looking into the issue last fall and proposed some changes.
“We recognize that, from a local zoning standpoint, there were certainly barriers around child care that might create undue harm on child care providers and child care locations," Dock said.
He said the most substantial piece Metro Council will consider is allowing conditional use permits (CUP) in single-family residential zoning districts. Currently, in-home child care in those zones allows up to six children. CUPs would make it possible for providers to request special permission for seven or more kids. CUPs could also allow for vacant churches or other, larger spaces in these residential zones to be converted to child care.
Dock said prior to 2010, when CUPs were allowed in those residential zones, they'd receive several applications to open day cares each year. Since disallowing those permits in those zones, that number plummeted.
“With the conditional use permit being restored in those single family zones. We're hoping to see some of that access restored to child care in our current neighborhoods," Dock said. "I think that's a really big opportunity for some of our childcare providers to explore an expansion in maybe those residential zones, or for new providers to come online in situations that may be appropriate and get care close to where people live and work."
Providers would need to meet CUP and state licensing requirements and have their plans approved by the zoning adjustment board.
"There's a number of different circumstances that play into the appropriateness of whether a center or a child care facility with more than six kids might be appropriate," Dock said. "You know, we're looking at traffic, the ability to park the ability to provide outdoor space, have pick-up and drop-off and just to provide a safe environment for children."
Metro Council will hold a special discussion Thursday on the child care zoning ordinance changes proposed and will potentially vote on them later that night.
"We know that overall the council recognizes that this lack of access is a problem, and I think they're all supportive of trying to make some changes," McQuillen said. "We're hopeful that the changes that the sponsors are introducing this week will sort of satisfy all of the concerns and there will be broad support to move forward with this."
