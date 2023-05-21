LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mental Health was in the forefront Sunday during Louisville MindFest.
The free community event was held at Roots 101 African American History Museum. It included mental health discussion workshops, health and wellness vendors, yoga, art, entertainment and food.
The goal of the event was strengthening the mind, breaking stigmas and connecting families to mental health services all in a fun learning environment.
"We're dealing with a lot of gun violence, we're dealing with a lot of suicides, dealing with a lot in life and this is something that all walks of life can come to and have a great time and enjoy themselves," Faif Owens, vice president of MindFest, said.
"Trauma is real, a lot of our families in our community are facing a lot of trauma so its events like this that can connect you to resources, connect you to those who specialize in the trauma that people are facing in our day to day lives and being about community," Councilman Phillip Baker (D-6) said.
This was the second year for MindFest.
