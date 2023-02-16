LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the streets, to the kitchen and ultimately, a career. A Louisville mom who has lived in shelters with her four kids found a recipe for a new life.
They're some of the most unlikely chefs you might meet, and they're changing from a life of living in street clothes to putting on professional chefs' coats.
Flavoring foods and fixing feasts were always a fascination for Takeya Boyb.
"I like to see people when they taste my food, the smile and the conversation," said Boyb.
But sometimes, food was hard to come by.
"I've been homeless twice, with four kids," Boyb said.
Even in the midst of struggle, living in shelters around Louisville, she never forgot her passion.
"Looking back on me and being homeless with my children, and where I'm at now, it's like, it's like a testimony," she said.
The Salvation Army is like a secret ingredient in that testimony. Boyb was one of 15 who participated in a free program called Chefs for Success Culinary Arts Training that helps people with training so they can get a job making a livable wage in the food industry.
"It's exciting. I'm fiercely proud, I'm really excited," said Chef Lindsey Cook. "To get to see where this is going, to take them out in the industry, because I know they're gonna have all the tools that they need."
Cook spent five weeks prepping all 15 students, including Machaka Kirkpatrick, for life.
"I'm actually sad that we're about to separate, but I'm excited because we're gonna go good ways and everybody's gonna do good things. I'm proud of everybody," Kirkpatrick said.
"They could walk out the door today and go get a job with these skills, and be able to bring home a paycheck and hopefully win support from the Salvation Army and the Center of Hope and all the other wraparound services that we offer," Cook said. "They can move themselves up and out of homelessness with a job."
It's hard work that paid off on graduation day Thursday, giving Boyb the sweet taste of success.
"The hardest thing for me was showing up," said Boyb. "We all had one goal and we achieved our goal. To finish this class and further education and go on into the industry."
The program is currently accepting applications for the next class, which starts Feb. 28 and runs through March 30.
