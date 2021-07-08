LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nightclub in west Louisville's Parkland neighborhood — with a history of violent incidents — has been shut down by Louisville Metro Government.
Thursday morning, once an Order to Vacate was served to John Cole, the owner of Cole's Event Center on West Kentucky Street, city workers sealed the doors with plywood.
"It don't make no sense," said Cole.
Cole says the nightclub was already closed.
"The last day we was open was June the 6th," he said.
Louisville Metro Police, however, say someone assaulted a juvenile there — "on the property" — on June 13. That incident earned the club the Order to Vacate.
Online records show it wasn't the first time the city took action there because of violence.
The city gave Cole a warning in January, after two men were fatally shot at the nightclub.
In March, Cole got a Public Nuisance notice for an assault that happened in February. Because that violation was never remedied, the city sent him a citation in June.
Now, after having been served the new citation and order, Cole says he will appeal. He feels he's being unfairly targeted. He maintains the club was closed on June 13, and he says he's been blamed not only for crimes that happened on his property but for others that happened in proximity to it.
"You know, the fact is, it's got people getting killed all over the whole city, but then, they want to come by here and pinpoint us," he said.
Kimberly Moore, who works in west Louisville, says Cole's Event Center deserves the city's action and attention.
"This is, by no means, a personal attack against John Cole," she said. "Any business in this city that has a lot of chaos and drama and violence needs to close."
But the two do agree on something. They feel closure here will only send the violence elsewhere.
"If not Cole's, then where?" Moore pondered.
In addition to the Order to Vacate, the city citation also included an $800 fine. Cole will have seven days to file his appeal.
