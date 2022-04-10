LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit celebrated one of Louisville's newest homeowners this weekend.
The Fuller Center for Housing helps low-income residents obtain a home of their own. The program has an income requirement and six months of classes about home ownership and budgeting.
The Fuller Center's executive director believes people of all income levels deserve a home and their work helps to make that happen.
"Our families can afford somewhere between 55 and 75. So all the talk of affordable housing that starts at 90 and goes to 150 — that's not us," Executive Director Linda Medley said. "That's not our families. So what I would hope is there could be room for everybody at the table."
Medley says the program wouldn't be possible without donations and their volunteers.
