LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of Veteran's Club Inc. took to the streets of downtown Louisville on Thursday to hand out items to the homeless community.
The nonprofit organization spent time outside of Wayside Christian Mission and the surrounding area. Veterans Club members have been handing out much-needed items every season for the last four years.
"Even though we are a Veteran organization, we love and care for everybody," said Jeremy Harrell, CEO of Veterans Club Inc. "This is our home, and we want to do all that we can to bless those that need it that are less fortunate than we are."
Sleeping bags, clothing, hats, shoes and more were given out.
Veteran's Club said those who would like to help can donate non-perishable food items, money or a much-needed item: socks.
