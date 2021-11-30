LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On this Giving Tuesday, area nonprofits are hoping for community donations to help keep their programs running strong.
"There's more need today than there has ever been," said Home of the Innocents President and CEO, Paul Robinson.
Home of the Innocents provides services for children and families.
"We provide skilled nursing for medically complex children," Robinson said. "We're the only provider of that in the entire state. We provide residential treatment for the children that are in out-of-home care, so these are children that have been abused, abandoned or neglected. They will come live with us. We'll help them heal and then we'll help them transition to a foster home."
Robinson said in 2021, Home of the Innocents is seeing even more need than in 2020.
"Giving Tuesday is incredibly important this year as we continue to suffer the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
Robinson said Tuesday's goal is to raise $30,000.
"It'll go directly to our programming which directly will impact what we're able to do to serve children and families," he said.
Other nonprofits, like Blessings in a Backpack, also said there's an increase in need this year.
"We have schools on a daily basis calling us, wanting to start a program," said Kim Holsclaw, managing director for the Louisville chapter of Blessings in a Backpack. "Again, that all comes down to funding."
The organization works to fill backpacks with food for kids to take home over the weekends, bridging the hunger gap from Friday afternoon until Monday morning.
Holsclaw said there are more children to add to the program, but funding is needed to feed everyone.
"Currently, we're only feeding around 5,500 kids," she said. "There's over 64,000 who need our help."
Giving Tuesday donations, according to Holsclaw, will go directly to helping feed more kids.
"I don't think there's really words to describe how important Giving Tuesday is to all nonprofits," she said.
Holsclaw said it costs $120 to feed one child for an entire school year.
"The kids need our help now more than ever," she said.
Holsclaw said the D'Amico Family Fund is matching donations from Giving Tuesday, and KFC is donating $1 from every chicken sandwich sold this Tuesday to Blessings in a Backpack.
Other groups, like Dare To Care are also working to feed the community.
Annette Ball, Dare To Care's chief programs officer, said since the pandemic began, there has been an increase demand for food assistance.
"The need is up about 20%," said Ball, adding that that's consistent with last year's numbers.
"We do have neighbors who don't have the ability to get food on the table every night."
Ball said Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for people to show how much they care about others in the community.
"The funding that is received this day is going to make thousands of people happy and serve thousands of nutritious meals," she said.
Several other organizations are participating in Giving Tuesday
