LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In three months, Louisville will celebrate and honor its law enforcement officers.
September has been designated as Law Enforcement Appreciation Month.
City officials made the announcement Wednesday morning in front of the eternal flame memorial in Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville. That memorial honors fallen officers.
Louisville Metro Council passed a resolution designating September as Law Enforcement Appreciation Month. The resolution was passed with unanimous bipartisan support.
The effort was led by Councilman Dan Seum Jr., who represents District 13, said he hopes other cities in the Commonwealth will pass similar resolutions.
"These officers go through a lot every day," he said. "I don't know if I could handle seeing people in car wrecks dismembered and children killed -- some of the things our officers have to put up with on a daily basis."
Seum, Jr. was joined by other members of Kentucky State Police and River City Fraternal Order of Police who hope designating September as Law Enforcement Appreciation Month will help boost morale among the departments.
The announcement happened as the U.S. Department of Justice is in the process of putting the Louisville Metro Police Department under a federal consent decree after the police killing of Breonna Taylor. The decree would mandate the federal government to oversee changes to improve the department and community policing.
City and law enforcement officials said Wednesday they are optimistic that the decree would also help LMPD as it struggles to hire and retain officers.
More events are planned for September to honor law enforcement officers will be announced at a later date.
Officials added that they hope businesses and residents will take part in different ways, like gifting snacks and meals and writing appreciation letters.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.