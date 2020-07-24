LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even with pandemic restrictions, the 51st Street Rod Nationals still has the green light to come back to Louisville.
But this year, it's going to look a bit different.
Organizers are still working out the details before they show up to the Kentucky Fairgrounds in August, but coordinators promise two things: It will be small, and it will be safe.
In the past, attendees revved their engines, ready for a good time. But this year, it's not going to look the same.
"But I know there will be a lot of cars, a lot of faces — if you can see them past the masks," said Jim Rowlett, the marketing director for the National Street Rod Association.
The event is still two weeks out, but coordinators are already busy making sure everything is in order for the 51st Street Rod Nationals.
"Honestly, we don't expect near the crowds that we've had in the past," Rowlett said. "Last year, we had right at 12,000 cars. And I don't anticipate anything like that."
Because of the coronavirus, there will be some significant changes.
"We're just trying to do all we can do to keep people safe," Rowlett said.
Masks will be required. Those with exhibits will have their temperatures taken. Tents, tables, lines and cars will all be spaced out.
"Of course, a lot of our event is going to be outside," Rowlett said. "You know, we're using social distancing."
Karen William, the president of Louisville Tourism and a member of the Kentucky State Fair Board, said the board met Thursday to discuss the group's plans, calling it a great way to kick off August.
"It's really the first major event we've been able to host in Louisville. We're expecting about 15,000 in attendance, which would normally be about 30,000," Williams said. "It's normally a $16 million economic impact to our community," Williams said. "And it will be about $8 million-plus. But these days, again, when it's our first event, this is huge."
The Street Rod Nationals will run Aug. 6-9.
