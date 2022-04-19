LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Orchestra announced its 2022-2023 on Tuesday.
The Orchestra announced that Broadway star Kelli O'Hara, new works by the Creator Corps and Beethoven's Fifth will highlight the season.
Other events include the Festival of American Music, a performance of Symphony No. 7 by Anton Bruckner and a performance by Emmy-Award winning vocal group Three Texas Tenors.
The Orchestra has five concert series for the season that are currently available for sale with discounted multi-concert subscription packages available. Those are listed below.
POPS SERIES – Six concert series under the direction of Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt. Opening with a performance by KELLI O’HARA, and featuring a tribute concert to Aretha Franklin, our traditional Holiday Pops, a look back at the music of the 80s, and closing with the massively entertaining TEXAS TENORS. 6-concert packages from $156.
CLASSICS SERIES – A 9-concert series created by Music Director Teddy Abrams, the Classics Series presents an inspired slate of exceptional music featuring the annual FESTIVAL OF AMERICAN MUSIC, a concert with Teddy at the piano performing Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto plus conducting Beethoven’s Fifth, and the massive grand finale of the Symphony No. 7 by Anton Bruckner – a piece that’s been missing from our programs for over 20 years. The newly launched Creators Corps will have new works premiered at concerts starting in January 2023. The Creators Corps is a unique residency program that brings three composers to live and work in Louisville as a way to enhance our thriving creative community with music that is made in our city for our citizens. Acclaimed guest performers on the Classics Series include violinist TESSA LARK, LO’s own principal horn JON GUSTELY, piano virtuosos TIMO ANDRES and SEBASTIAN CHANG, rising star violinist ALEXI KENNEY, and baritone DASHON BURTON. 9-concert packages from $207. 5-concert packages from $130. That’s $26 per concert!
COFFEE SERIES – Six-concert matinees offer a sampling of the music from the Classics Series and are presented on Fridays at 11AM at the Kentucky Center. 6-concert packages from $108.
FAMILY SERIES -- Three-concert series presented at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall (NEW location). Programs are centered on storytelling and music to entertain and education children ages 4 to 12 years. Affordable and fun! 3-concerts for $42 (adult) and $27 (child)
NIGHTLITES at the Ogle – Four-concert series presented at the Ogle Center at Indiana University Southeast in New Albany. Popular classical music prices at $90 for all 4 events.
