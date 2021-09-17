LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Orchestra and Director Teddy Abrams will perform a free season kickoff concert Sept 24 at Iroquois Amphitheater. The upcoming concerts will have an emphasis on the interesting and unique.
Ethan Murphy will make his Louisville Orchestra debut. Murphy is the top prize-winner in the 2020 Young Artist Competition held by the Association of the Louisville Orchestra.
The COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be followed based on the venue and community standards in place at the time of the performance.
The current guidelines require a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test by every person over 5 years of age who are entering any venue where the Louisville Orchestra is performing.
Those who are unvaccinated (including children ages 5 to 12 years) will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entry. A photo of a negative test with proof of date will be accepted.
