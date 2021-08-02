LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Louisville are asking for help to find a 73-year-old man.
According to a Golden Alert flyer issued by Louisville Metro Police, Stephen W. Smith left his residence early Monday in the 10000 block of Clyde Moore Blvd., which is in a neighborhood near Thixton Lane. Smith's family told police he has a medical condition that requires medication and fears he may be lost.
When last seen, Smith was driving a purple 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with Kentucky license plate 921-XCB.
If you spot Smith or know where he might be, call the LMPD tipline at 574-LMPD or dial 911.
