LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new squad at the Louisville Metro Police Department is taking aim at gun violence, specifically targeting nonfatal shootings.
On Wednesday morning, officials announced the creation of the LMPD's Nonfatal Shooting Squad. Consisting of two sergeants and 16 detectives, the squad is led by Lt. Stephen Lacefield, it will focus on solving gun violence cases that did not result in death.
Two agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will also work directly with the squad.
"LMPD's new Nonfatal Shooting Squad is exactly the kind of resource we need to help keep our community safe," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said. "They will have the training and resources to investigate and solve crime and get people off the streets who are solving their problems with firearms. I'm proud that LMPD has rolled out this important new unit of highly trained professional investigators and I'm confident this will help make Louisville safer and stronger. I also want to thank our chief and her command staff for the incredibly hard work they put into this new resource."
Investigators with the Nonfatal Shooting Squad were required to attend 40 hours of specialized training with the International Homicide Investigators Association, as well as 40 hours of instruction in LMPD's Criminal Investigations Course. Training included topics such as crime scene investigation, evidence processing, lab capabilities, interview and interrogation, cellular analysis and suspect development and elimination.
Additional training has been conducted on a weekly basis, and LMPD investigators will work closely with ATF to seek federal prosecution of individuals charged with violent crimes.
This story will be updated.
