LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting involving one of its officers in the Highlands.
Numerous police vehicles were in the area of Barret Avenue and Winter Avenue around 8 a.m. Friday. WDRB reporter Grace Hayba tweeted photos from the scene, and said she saw the body of a male in a parking lot.
There is a large police presence at the intersection of Barrett and Winter near Germantown. I do see a male body in the parking lot and saw an ambulance leave the scene moments ago, empty.
A witness at the scene told WDRB she was on her way home after dropping her daughter off when she encountered the situation. She said she saw a white male without a shirt, with blood on his face and chest, who appeared to be getting aggressive with officers.
She was unable to see anything else as other officers began arriving.
Manoj Uppal, who owns Barrett Liquors, said his surveillance camera captured the incident, and he has offered to let LMPD investigators use it. Uppal said police told him the man had a knife, and he saw the man "jumping" at officers.
Uppal said the footage shows "a guy running from the other side of Oak Street and two police cars chasing him. And they ended up at the cash rental place parking lot. Then they had some altercation -- the guy had something in his hand -- which I couldn't tell -- but jumping at the officers. And the next thing I know, the guy seemed like he was shot, and was on the floor."
