LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the Louisville police officers who was shot last week plans to speak publicly at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Maj. Aubrey Gregory was shot Wednesday near Brook Street and Broadway as police were trying to control crowds protesting the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case. Fellow Louisville Metro Police officer Robinson Desroches also was shot. Both are expected to make a full recovery.
The suspected shooter, Larynzo Johnson, 26, has been arraigned on two counts of assaulting a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.
Gregory, commander of LMPD's special forces unit, has been with LMPD for more than 20 years. He also has been a leader in the response to protests.
You can watch his remarks on WDRB.com at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.