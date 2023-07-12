Eric Beard.jpg

Eric Beard. (Source: LMPD)

Updated Information

Police said as of 7:25 p.m. that Eric Beard was found safe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 31-year-old man last seen in the Parkland neighborhood.

According to LMPD, Eric Beard left his home in the 800 block of South 31st Street at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Beard hasn't been home or in contact with his family. His family said Beard has autism and has recently been regressing.

He may also be unable to communicate. He was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Beard is described as 6-foot-2-inches and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-5673.

