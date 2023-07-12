LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 31-year-old man last seen in the Parkland neighborhood.
According to LMPD, Eric Beard left his home in the 800 block of South 31st Street at 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said Beard hasn't been home or in contact with his family. His family said Beard has autism and has recently been regressing.
🚨🚔ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued a "Golden Alert" for Eric Beard. He's 31. He's autistic & may not be able to communicate. Last seen in the 800 blk of S.31st Street at 2am 7-12-23. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) #LMPD #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/OL1bBGHxAw— LMPD (@LMPD) July 12, 2023
He may also be unable to communicate. He was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.
Beard is described as 6-foot-2-inches and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with information should call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-5673.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.