LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a suspect after a man was killed at a gas station shooting Monday evening.
LMPD released photographs of a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting at Platinum Food Mart at 1025 West Broadway around 7:15 p.m.
We believe this is the suspect from last night's homicide at Platinum Food Mark on W. Broadway.Know who he is? Call us at 502-574-LMPD or our online crime tip portal (https://t.co/I6BdkkcPxc) You can remain anonymous. #LMPD pic.twitter.com/9rovG8BuiB— LMPD (@LMPD) June 27, 2023
When police arrived on scene, they found a man dead outside in the parking lot. Police said it was unclear if the victim was shot inside or outside of the gas station.
Friends and family said the victim was a store employee known as "Mr. Joe." On Tuesday afternoon, the gas pumps were open for business but the food mart was closed.
"Mr. Joe was like a father to me, a street father," said Kevin Thomas.
The man was a well-known employee.
"Joe's a good man, you have a lot of confrontation, animosity with people because of the environment that he's in," said Thomas.
Thomas lives in a tent on the land in front of the gas station and cleans the parking lot.
"They gave me many opportunities when I'm snapping and going off in the store," Thomas said. "He tells me I'm a good man and he told me I'll him you're a good man. For him to tell me that even though I'm going through what I'm going through while working for him tells me he sees the good in me."
Thomas shared with WDRB News what he believed to be what led to the fatal confrontation.
"What happened was a young man came in here and was purchasing something, Joe told him his card decline," said Thomas. "He told him he could pay cash."
Thomas didn't see the confrontation, but heard gunfire and was there when police arrived. There are surveillance cameras outside the store, but police are still looking for witnesses.
"It's got to be hard to come here every day and work and people stealing from you," Thomas said. "You have fistfights in the store."
Thomas admitted to bumping heads with the victim from time to time, but said he's hurt by the loss.
"He didn't deserve to lose his life because the guy didn't have enough money or because his card was declined," Thomas said.
In April, a 44-year-old woman was shot and killed inside the gas station. An 18-year-old is facing murder and robbery charges in connection with the killing of Theresa Thomas.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
