LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting at a gas station on West Broadway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Major Nick Owen said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of West Broadway at 7:15 p.m. Police found a man dead outside. It is unclear if he was shot inside the convenience store or outside.
Owen said suspects in the shooting are still at large.
"Officers are looking for witnesses, this happened in broad daylight, a heavily traveled area," Owen said. "We're asking for any information the community can give."
In April, a 44-year-old woman was shot and killed inside the gas station.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Related stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.