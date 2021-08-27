LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is set to celebrate immigrants and health this Labor Day weekend.
WorldFest and the Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle were re-scheduled to take place with COVID-19 precautions in place.
WorldFest kicks runs Sept. 3-6 on the Belvedere. All vendors will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, and everyone is encouraged to mask up.
The event offers dozens of food vendors and almost 100 booths providing global cuisine and culture.
"There's a lot of pain going on around the world right now with immigration and refugees, so Worldfest gives us a chance to affirm loudly as a community that we celebrate the beauty, talent, richness and heritage that immigrants bring to our great city," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.
The Hike, Bike and Paddle event will happen on Labor Day at the Community Boat House on River Road.
